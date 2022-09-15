Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.
By Angela Bonilla
Sep. 15, 2022
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a new Blue Bell flavor out today.

The Salted Caramel Brownie flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

