Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin

Marlin hay bale fire
Marlin hay bale fire(Marlin Police)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

The bales were blocking the road, but as crews worked to clear them, a hay bale caught fire causing a chain reaction with the other bales, according to the Marlin Police Department.

The rail road tracks also caught on fire.

The Marlin Fire Department, Tx Dot, Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Union Pacific, City of Marlin Public Works along with Marlin Police Department worked to clear the scene.

The road was temporarily closed.

