Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’

Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street
Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street(Courtesy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street.

Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police did not explain or elaborate on McDonald exact involvement in Turner’s death.

Officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 to the Best Western and found Turner dead.

Anyone with information is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Mexia Police Department (254-562-4150) or the Limestone County Crimestoppers Hotline.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School

Latest News

Gender Queer is one of the books currently being reviewed under Belton ISD's new policy.
New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books
Waco Moms Talk Bloom Event - 9.15.22
Waco Moms Talk Bloom Event - 9.15.22
Pepper Jones (left) and Brittany Hale. (Jail photos)
Judge delays sentencing for Waco day care owner who broke elbow, dislocated shoulder of 2-year-old boy
Half of the books currently under review deal with LGBT themes or issues.
New policy to review books at Belton ISD