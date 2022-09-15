Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street.

Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police did not explain or elaborate on McDonald exact involvement in Turner’s death.

Officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 to the Best Western and found Turner dead.

Anyone with information is to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Mexia Police Department ( 254-562-4150 ) or the Limestone County Crimestoppers Hotline.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.