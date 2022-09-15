Nacogdoches man charged with 40 child-related sexual offenses

Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Tuesday; 40 felony charges for sexual assault and possession or promotion of child pornography have been filed against him, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the NCSO stated Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 13 on warrants for two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. They explain the additional 38 charges for possession or promotion of child pornography were filed as the investigation progressed.

NCSO investigators say they received multiple complaints from separate individuals who became aware of an alleged ongoing sexual relationship between Walker and the victim, and that Walker had sent nude images to the victim.

The abuse is believed to have begun in June 2022 when the victim was 15 years old, according to authorities.

Walker consented to a search of his phone, and investigators report they discovered 38 pornographic images.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Family Crisis Center of East Texas and Harold’s House Alliance for Children for their assistance in this case.

Under the Texas Penal Code, second-degree felonies carry a punishment range of between two and 20 years of incarceration. Third-degree felonies are punishable by between two and 10 years in prison. Both second and third-degree felony charges also carry a potential fine of up to $10,000.

