Residents at Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community have water shut off again

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community are without water, again.

Frustrated customers have come forward expressing their concerns, and some told KWTX they are at a standstill with management.

Neighbors who have lived in the community said they have grown all too familiar with water issues, claiming it seems to be happening every other month and every time they are left with no answers as to why it keeps happening.

They say that they take their concerns to management, but that they are usually not helpful if they even pick up the phone at all.

“They never answer their phone calls, they never return your emails, and they have actually had people come down here from California, talking to people, and nothing has changed,” said a concerned resident who asked to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation from management.

KWTX reached out to the management at Cedar Grove who said they did not have an update more than 24 hours after they notified their community.

Neighbors said that sometimes management will blame the city, but the city says they have no control over the water supply at Cedar Grove.

The city says that Cedar Grove is a customer of theirs, but all they do is bring the water to the gate of the community, what Cedar Grove does with it from there is out of the city’s hands.

However, because the city does supply the water to the community, it is able to inspect the lines. A recent inspection revealed that there was an active sewage spill, which forced the city to shut the water off.

“I knew the city wasn’t shutting off water unless they didn’t pay the bill or there’s a violation,” said another neighbor.

Neighbors add that there are children and elderly members in this community, and they can’t afford to buy water by the cases. One neighbor is even looking into solutions that will allow at least the children to take a shower.

“The schools is the only place I could think of that would have locker rooms so that at least the kids could take a shower,” the neighbor said.

They add that these are not measures they should be having to take. Public Works says they are checking on the crew, and the crew said they are hopeful it will be fixed soon.

But, just a few hours later, neighbors said that portable toilets were being brought in, which they say is not restoring their faith that it will be fixed anytime soon.

