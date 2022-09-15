Second summer begins tomorrow

Unfortunately for fall fans, today is going to be the last gasp of “false fall” before second summer begins and temperatures turn uncomfortable. Temperatures this morning are spectacular this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s for a select lucky few but with widespread low-to-mid 60s for most. The exceptionally cool temperatures this morning, over 5° cooler than average, will help to drag afternoon temperatures down too and we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today! Humidity is also going to stay low today too. Big changes in humidity arrive tonight as south winds pull moisture back into the atmosphere. The extra moisture will be evident tomorrow morning as lows warm up from today’s low 60s into the upper 60s and low 70s. The extra bump in humidity will also allow for afternoon highs in the low 90s to feel like the mid-to-upper 90s when you factor in the heat index. If we are going to see any rain coming from the higher humidity levels, we’re going to see it Friday or Saturday east of I-35. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible during the afternoon but most likely stay dry since rain chances remain lower than 20%.

There’s no major weather changes to note after tomorrow’s bump in humidity. Morning low temperatures every day from Friday through at least next Friday will start in the low-to-mid 70s. Highs in the low 90s Friday warm to the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday with highs peaking in the upper 90s early next week. High pressure is going to be entrenched overhead so that’s why we won’t see any varied weather. The ridge of high pressure will block cooler air from moving in. The Eastern U.S. will feel fall-like air move in while we’ll continue to bake. By the end of next week, the tail end of a cold front bringing the Eastern U.S. fall-like weather may weaken the ridge of high pressure a touch allowing for temperatures to dip next weekend into the low 90s. It would not surprise me if we do not see another day of cooler-than-normal highs after Friday for the rest of the month and it wouldn’t surprise me either if we didn’t have any more rain either.

