Summer doesn’t want to end just yet...

There’s a warm up on the way and you’ll especially start to notice it in our mornings. We have to say ‘so long’ to our days starting in the 60s because humidity increases and high pressure starts to become more dominant. We expect a warmer evening and overnight, starting as early as tonight, with temperatures only getting down into the lower 70s. There will be more of a muggier start to your Friday. The extra bump in humidity will also allow for afternoon highs in the low 90s to feel like the mid-to-upper 90s. If we are going to see any rain coming from the higher humidity levels, we’re going to see it Friday or Saturday east of I-35. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible during the afternoon but most likely stay dry since rain chances remain lower than 20%.

Friday will have the highest rain chance of the week/weekend, but we only expect one or two spots to see rain. It won’t be a washout, but definitely want to make a mention of the possibility of rain through the early evening for any area high school football games. The weekend looks mainly dry but rather hot. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. More mid to upper 90s rule the forecast next week, so the hotter trend continues and even builds as we go into next week. And with a blocking area of high pressure in control, we might not see cooler days, or even good rain chances for that matter, for the rest of the month.

Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Fiona has also developed over the Atlantic. Further details regarding its path and development are here.

