Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and Calvin Demond Nichols, 25, both of the Houston area, on murder charges in the April 3 shooting death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. at a party in the 2300 block of South Second Street.

Both Scott and Nichols remain in custody in Harris County after Houston police charged them in June with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, according to court records. They have been placed under $1 million bond each on the Waco murder warrants.

Waco police were called to a disturbance about 2 a.m. and found Thomas dead in the front yard of the residence. Police said at the time that Thomas, who was not a Baylor student, threatened people with a gun after showing up at the party uninvited. An argument ensued and Thomas, who police called “the original aggressor” was shot and killed.

According to arrest affidavits, Scott and Nichols are from the Houston area but have “family connections” in Waco. The shooting incident was captured on security video and police said Nichols can be identified on the video.

Police learned “the shooting started with a fight, which escalated when the defendant shot the victim eight times before he hit the ground,” an affidavit states. “At that point the victim was no longer a threat to either (Scott) or Calvin Nichols Jr. However, the video shows they both stood over the victim and shot him while he was on the ground.

“(Scott) shot the victim three more times before handing the murder weapon off the Calvin Nichols Jr., who finished another four rounds into the victim. The victim was shot a total of seven times after his body hit the ground as he laid motionless and dying,” according to the affidavit.

Officers said Scott’s and Nichols’ “actions rise above what was immediately necessary to respond to the fight and his actions demonstrate his intent to not just stop the fight, but to kill the victim outright.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School

Latest News

Evelia Aviles, 45
Temple Police search for missing woman
Live music
Creative Waco competing for 10-part live music series and it needs your help
File Graphic
Vote now to help Creative Waco win national competition to bring free, live concert series to the community
Marvin Louis Guy (Jail photo)
District attorney no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid