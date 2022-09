TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street.

Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is to call 254-298-5500.

