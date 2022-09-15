Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School

Latest News

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Cedar Grove water woes
Residents at Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community have water shut off again
Cedar Grove water woes
Water woes at Cedar Grove community in Copperas Cove
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre