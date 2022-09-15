Vote now to help Creative Waco win national competition to bring free, live concert series to the community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Creative Waco applied for the Levitt Amp Competition and your vote could help the local organization win a national competition that would allow it to host a 10-part series of live music featuring popular musicians and local bands.

35 other cities throughout the country are participating in the final phase of the competition. Creative Waco applied for the competition back in April and already competed against thousands of other cities and towns to make it to this round.

In order to bring the 10-part live music series to Central Texas, it has to be ranked in the top 20 and then be selected among nine other cities to qualify for a grant that will match $90,000 in funding over a three year period.

“We are already are competing against the best of the best because the other have been selected, like us, from hundreds, maybe, thousands of entries, so we are very thankful to have got through to this stage,” said Executive Director of Creative Waco Fiona Bond.

“But we are not home and dry and all of those other communities are doing everything they can to rally the votes,” Bond said.

Creative Waco really needs to rank in the top five to secure the win, according to Bond.

The competition ends on September 21, 2022 and the winner will be announced in November.

To vote online, visit Creative Waco. You can also vote by text message by texting Waco to 1-866-AMP-2023.

