10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.

Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State

Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics

Belton Market Days: Belton Market Days

NAACP Voter Block Party in Killeen: Information on (5) Facebook

40th Annual Temple Model Train Show: 40th Annual Temple Model Train Show

Bricks Killeen: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Queso & Salsa 5K Run/Walk: Queso & Salsa 5K Run/Walk

Night Brite Bike Ride in Temple: Night Brite Bike Ride

Temple Symphony Orchestra with Guest Conductor David Itkin: Season-Schedule - Temple Symphony Orchestra

Cocktails & Kittens: Cocktails and Kittens

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.