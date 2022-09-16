10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.
Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State
Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics
Belton Market Days: Belton Market Days
NAACP Voter Block Party in Killeen: Information on (5) Facebook
40th Annual Temple Model Train Show: 40th Annual Temple Model Train Show
Bricks Killeen: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage
Queso & Salsa 5K Run/Walk: Queso & Salsa 5K Run/Walk
Night Brite Bike Ride in Temple: Night Brite Bike Ride
Temple Symphony Orchestra with Guest Conductor David Itkin: Season-Schedule - Temple Symphony Orchestra
Cocktails & Kittens: Cocktails and Kittens
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.