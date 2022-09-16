Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom

Michael Francis Codianna, 38,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200 Salem Drive after a woman called to report she discovered her husband was recording her 18-year-old daughter in the bathroom.

The mother was alerted when her daughter made an outcry at school. The affidavit reveals that when confronted by his wife, Codianna admitted to her that the teenager was telling the truth.

The woman provided deputies with Codianna’s cell phone, laptop, and mini spy camera. The affidavit further states investigators obtained a search warrant to examine the devices and found invasive footage of, not only the 18-year-old teen, but also of Codianna’s other 13-year-old stepdaughter and his 68-year-old mother-in-law.

The invasive and explicit images were recorded while the victims were in the bathroom, the affidavit states.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, who allegedly admitted under interrogation that he did, indeed, record his stepdaughters without his permission.

Codianna is facing three counts of invasive visual recording in a bath/dressing room. He is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

