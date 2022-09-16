Community Cancer Association in McLennan County asking for help as demand for services grows

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local non profit chosen as a TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion this year is helping save the lives of hundreds of local people a year and they’re asking for the public’s help financially as the demand for care is growing.

Community Cancer Association, a nonprofit created in 1960 in McLennan County, works with local cancer patients and their families to address some of the financial issues that occur as a result of their health condition.

They serve an average of 250 families every year.

“If the CCA funding isn’t there, I’m afraid some of those cancer patients without our services would not survive,” said Executive Director Terry Hunt.

The nonprofit helps provide resources in three main areas including survivorship, disease maintenance, and access to care.

CCA helps cover costs of medications and drugs, currently paying for 250 to 400 doses of medicine per day, and helps provide for meals and supplies like garments and wigs.

They also help patients with travel expenses related to treatment. In the last year, CCA funded 130,000 miles.

But the need for care is growing, Hunt says, in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to breast cancer patients who account for 1/3 of their patients served.

“I have heard this from many of the new breast cancer patients on our service this year,” Hunt said. “Most found a lump, spot, or something that caused them to be concerned. Their 1st step is to contact their PCP which unfortunately needed to have virtual visits. This doesn’t allow the patients the in-person exam to see if there is an issue that would need further tests. If it became an issue for these breast cancer patients to see someone sooner, they were referred to an ER where the COVID issue was so prevalent they were in for a long wait or asked to come back.”

CCA is focusing their year as a Charity Champion on raising funds for breast cancer.

They’re hoping to add 100 new monthly donors at the $25 level specifically for breast cancer.

“As it was with all nonprofits, funding dropped drastically during the pandemic. The general public was dealing with reduced work, COVID diagnosis, rising costs, etc.,” Hunt said. “Community Cancer Association saw our numbers growing in the breast cancer area and we knew we were seeing an increase in assistance needed for meds, supplies and travel.”

If you are in need of services or would like to donate, you can contact the Community Cancer Association at 254-202-8082.

Community Cancer Association will be honored on the field Saturday at McLane Stadium as the Baylor Bears take on Texas State.

