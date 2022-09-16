Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game.

It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.

“In the notice, they make mention of an alleged attempted kidnapping that occurred at the game. While we are unsure of where Rosebud-Lott ISD obtained this information, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office can assure the public that the information in that notice is incorrect,” it said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident that occurred at the game, but reassured residents “there is no indication that an attempt to kidnap or remove a child from the stadium ever occurred.”

“In the event a situation of that nature does occur,” the sheriff’s office said, the information will be made “readily available to the public in the interest of the safety of our community.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

New Near You - Chef Flaco's in Temple - 9.16.22
New Near You - Chef Flaco's in Temple - 9.16.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 9.16.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 9.16.22
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33, on Wednesday on a first-degree felony injury to...
Waco man indicted after infant suffered broken leg and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl