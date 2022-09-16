Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game.

It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.

“In the notice, they make mention of an alleged attempted kidnapping that occurred at the game. While we are unsure of where Rosebud-Lott ISD obtained this information, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office can assure the public that the information in that notice is incorrect,” it said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident that occurred at the game, but reassured residents “there is no indication that an attempt to kidnap or remove a child from the stadium ever occurred.”

“In the event a situation of that nature does occur,” the sheriff’s office said, the information will be made “readily available to the public in the interest of the safety of our community.”

