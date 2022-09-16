Good News Friday: September 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards.

The Baylor Scott & White Ted and Sue Getterman Wellness Center is celebrating one year of group exercises for patients with Parkinson’s disease. The class focuses on strength training, cognitive exercises, and big functional movements. They invite anyone to help join the fight the disease.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta and JE Dunn teamed up this month to host Temple’s mayor, Tim Davis and city manager, Brynn Myers. They met up at the future site of the city’s Meta data center. The 800 million dollar location will create 100 jobs and be operational in 20-24.

Shout out to Copperas Cove High School graduate, Jiya Edwards, landed her first job. She will work at a CVS near the University of Texas in Austin as a pharmacy technician. She is also attending UT majoring in Health and Society to become a physician assistant or pharmacist.

We are shouting out 16 year old Aaliyah. She is a Bioscience student at Temple College. She will graduate with the class of 2024 with two degrees, her associates and her high school diploma. Their mom Regeana is very proud of them!

Regeana also wants to recognize the hard work and effort her son, Brandon has put in. He’s a graduate of Harker Heights High School and is pursuing his career as a soldier. Brandon has completed basic training at Fort Jackson and is now working towards Advance Individual Training.

