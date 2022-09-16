Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

Matthew Garza
Matthew Garza(TDCJ)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon.

Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ.

Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance in Frio County. They say he “separated from the group” while inmates were being moved off the bus.

The TDCJ says emergency procedures were then initiated.

A citizen later noticed Garza, and he was captured by Sam Houston State University Police around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Garza was serving a 23-year sentence for burglary with intent to commit an assault and a 12-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He will now face a felony escape charge.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Baylor running back Richard Reese (29 rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
fastcast game day baylor football college saturday pedestrian bridge
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast