Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon.

Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ.

Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance in Frio County. They say he “separated from the group” while inmates were being moved off the bus.

The TDCJ says emergency procedures were then initiated.

A citizen later noticed Garza, and he was captured by Sam Houston State University Police around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Garza was serving a 23-year sentence for burglary with intent to commit an assault and a 12-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He will now face a felony escape charge.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.