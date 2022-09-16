New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of it’s kind to the state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists.

“We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner of the new, small business, Melody Hammer said. “It just felt like we made sense, and you can get more of the shopping and other types of vibe on the other side of the river, but here it’s more like you’re hanging out, having fun and it just felt like it was a different experience that was needed.”

California native and small business owner, Melody Hammer, moved to Waco about a year ago after she fell in love with the city when traveling.

She noticed the reviving community of East Waco, recognizing the culture, art and history in the area.

“When we got here we just fell in love with this space and it just felt like this area of town needed a really cool experiential artsy type experience, and so that’s what we created,” Hammer said.

The business is a create-your-own-nail-polish business called Loud Lacquer. It is the first one in Texas, and Hammer began the idea when she realized how fun a similar experience was in her hometown, Los Angeles.

Hammer already had an online nail polish business, but she wanted to provide a new, unique opportunity to her home.

The experience includes picking out the pigment color you would like, type of base, additional features and choosing the name for the color. The customer also gets to mix it altogether themselves. The customer can add additional colors or shades to make it the perfect color that they desire.

“It can be something that’s really fun to do with a Mommy and me day, or you can do it like a girls day,” Hammer said. “We have friends come in together, and it feels more like you are doing something fun together and you get to walk away with your own nail polish that you get to name.”

The experience was so special that the business received support nationally from famous influencers like Bailey Sarian as well as being mentioned in two issues of Vogue.

Even though she was a new resident to Waco, she still received support from the community.

“We felt a lot of support not only from the local businesses, but we are part of Women of Waco, and so there’s a lot of amazing women who own their own businesses as well,” Hammer said. “We’ve been told different things that are very helpful, like joining chambers. “There was a lot of things I didn’t even know that we could do, and so the community has just been awesome...and I think that they were just ready for something new.”

The new business is opening its doors officially with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m. at Loud Lacquer---720 Elm Avenue. Several free activities like making your own polish, giveaways and free wine and manicures will follow the ribbon cutting.

