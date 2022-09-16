Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Burrito Express 309 East Texas Avenue in Mart got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, raw eggs were stored above the raw beans in the cool.

The workers were using their bare hands to handle the tortillas.

And some pans needed to be cleaned.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 1509 Hewitt Drive in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were old beans that needed to be thrown out.

The ice machine lid had a black substance on it

The floors had residue on them.

And a food handler was wearing a watching and no hair restraint.

Rositas Taqueria at 301B La Salle Avenue in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, a bulk container needed to be labeled.

There were no paper towels in the restroom.

They were using a box fan for ventilation that needed to be cleaned and dusted.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Jaliscos at 213 North Central Avenue in Troy.

If you are in the mood for a Taco Tuesdays or Fajita Fridays, this may be the spot for you.

It got 5-and-a-half stars on Tripadvisor.

One patron wrote, “They have the most delicious chili relano and fresh guacamole.”

It serves traditional Mexican food.

With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, check them out.

