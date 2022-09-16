Robinson Fire Department investigating to house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 16 to the 303 West Moonlight Drive with Hewitt Fire Department also arriving.

One woman has been reported injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

