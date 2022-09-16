Robinson Fire Department investigating to house fire

Scene fire
Scene fire(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 16 to the 303 West Moonlight Drive with Hewitt Fire Department also arriving.

One woman has been reported injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

Blue Mound’s proposed budget however kept salaries flat, and took funding for the 12-person...
North Texas police chief resigns after council considers slashing the department’s budget
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: September 16, 2022
Good News Friday: September 16, 2022
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18