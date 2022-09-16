Second summer is here

Yikes. As expected, we’ve seen heat and humidity return to Central Texas and second summer is officially underway. Gone are the morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s and gone are the afternoon temperatures not being joined by a heat index. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. We’ll see some morning clouds, midday sunshine, and then a few pop-up clouds this afternoon too. Despite the big increase in humidity, we’ve only seen a marginal increase in rain chances with a near 20% chance east of I-35 this afternoon. After today’s 20% chance of rain ends around sunset, we’re not seeing any signs of rainfall through the end of next week.

The reason for the lack of rain and the boosting temperatures? You guessed it. A summer-like ridge of high pressure is set to build across the Southern Plains late this weekend and it’ll stay stuck directly overhead almost all week long next week. High pressure will of course shut down rain chances and keep storm systems away from our area while also boosting temperatures. If this weekend and next week was in the middle of July, it would be considered an average string of days. Since it’s mid-to-late September, morning temperatures and afternoon highs may be nearly 10° above average. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-to-near-upper 90s will be joined by a heat index near 100°. Next week’s forecast is about the same with highs staying in the mid-to-upper 90s, lows staying in the mid-70s, and rain staying away. The ridge of high pressure *could* potentially weaken late next weekend. Unfortunately, high pressure weakening is not guaranteed and there’s a chance we could remain in the mid-to-upper 90s into the final week of September. For now, we’ll keep a small drop in temperatures around next weekend since any sort of weakening of the ridge of high pressure will drop temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.