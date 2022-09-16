Summer is back... & here to stay for a bit

The weekend brings the heat - It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s/low 100s. The summer heat continues because a ridge of high pressure is back in control. High pressure will of course shut down rain chances and keep storm systems away from our area while also boosting temperatures.

Next week’s forecast is about the same with highs staying in the mid-to-upper 90s, lows staying in the mid-70s, and rain staying away. The ridge of high pressure *could* potentially weaken late next weekend. Unfortunately, high pressure weakening is not guaranteed and there’s a chance we could remain in the mid-to-upper 90s into the final week of September. For now, we’ll keep a small drop in temperatures around next weekend since any sort of weakening of the ridge of high pressure will drop temperatures.

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and it’s a system we continue to watch for impacts to the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

