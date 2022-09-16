Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

Children in adjacent room when mother was shot and killed, police say
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday.

Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach and defense attorney Abel Reyna are expected to select a jury beginning Monday morning, with prosecution testimony in the case possibly kicking off Monday afternoon.

Hix declined comment on the case before trial. Reyna said, “We look forward to presenting our case at trial.”

Jones has spent 1,308 days in the McLennan County Jail under $600,000 bond while waiting for trial.

Police have said the children were in an adjacent room when their mother was killed. Court records indicate it is unclear if the children witnessed the murder, but report Jones told police an intruder shot Carter and his 3-year-old son witnessed it.

According to court documents, Jones called police to the home about 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, Jones was outside wearing only shorts and socks with blood on his socks and body, police reported.

Family members told police Jones had a history of violence toward Carter. According to court documents, there were several unreported domestic violence incidents during their turbulent seven-year relationship. Carter tried to break up with Jones several times but returned after Jones threatened her, court records state.

Police also arrested Jones that morning on possession of marijuana and possession of liquid THC charges, records show.

