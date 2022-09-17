Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since week 11 last season, the Baylor Bears had to try and rebound after a loss.

The Bears (2-1) were looking to get back in the win column against in-state foe, Texas State (1-2) after an emotional loss to nationally ranked BYU in Provo last week.

The Bears came out in the first quarter trying to establish the run, as they are known to do. The steady offense was able to march down the field and true freshman Richard Reese was able to punch it in from 14 yards out to take a 7-0 lead.

That would be the Bears’ only points of the first quarter.

Craig ‘Sqwirl’ Williams continued to show promise, coming back from a series of injuries in his career, after he scored on a 30-yard scamper with 11:45 left in the second quarter. Baylor looked to be in control up 14-0.

Texas State would not away quietly. After turning the ball over on downs near the Baylor goal line, the Bobcats forced Baylor to punt from their own endzone. The Bobcats responded by picking the Baylor secondary apart with their intermediate passing game. Layne Hatcher was able to find Ashtyn Hawkins on a 12 yard slant for a touchdown to make it 14-7.

Baylor would respond, however. The very next drive the Bears went 96 yards in nine plays and capped off the drive with a Blake Shapen keeper that faked out many of the fans and television cameras in the stadium. Baylor would go into the half up 21-7.

In the second half, the depth and talent of Baylor began to show.

After the teams exchanged turnovers to begin the third quarter, Shapen was able to find 6th-year senior, Gavin Holmes for a 28 yard passing touchdown.

Baylor would not look back from there.

The defense for the Bears began getting pressure on the Texas State quarterback and the Bobcats were not able to score for the rest of the contest.

On the other side of the ball, Reese simply began to take over the game. The Bellville, Texas native finished with 156 yards on 19 carries, and three touchdowns.

Baylor will now prepare to defend their Big 12 title as they take on Iowa State in Ames next Saturday (9/24). That game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN 2.

