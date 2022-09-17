It’s the last weekend of summer and it will definitely feel like it!

We’re tracking a few showers and storms across part of Central Texas this Saturday afternoon. We’re not expecting a washout today by any means, but isolated rain chances continue for areas east of I-35 through the sunset hours. Outside of those very small rain chances today, it is noticeably warmer and stickier outside across Central Texas. Temperatures in the area are ranging from the low to mid 90s for the majority of the area. A few locations are in the upper 90s, but when you factor in that high humidity we all have, our feels-like temperatures are in the mid 90s to low 100s this afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated if you’re out and about.

Winds remain breezy across Central Texas heading into Sunday morning. Clouds build in back across the area. It’ll be muggy as you head to church in the morning. Temperatures look to be in the low to mid 70s. We should see cloud cover breaking up and decreasing as the sun comes out.

Central Texas can expect to see the same hot and humid conditions as we saw on Saturday for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures warm from 92° to 98° across the area Sunday. Breezy southeast winds will continue to pump in that moisture, giving us feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s because of that humidity. There may be a stray shower towards our southeastern areas during the afternoon hours, but most remain completely rain-free.

You may be wondering what is keeping us so hot over the weekend. We’ll have an area of high-pressure that is dominating our weather, keeping us hot, humid and mostly rain-free. Sadly, this area of high-pressure remains in control of our weather ALL WEEK LONG…

Temperatures for the afternoons this work week look to be around 10° above the normal for this time of the year. Our “normal” high temperature this time of the year is around 90°. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Breezy south/southeast winds can be expected as well, so humidity levels remain high and that keeps our heat index values around 100° this week.

High-pressure will shut down rain chances and keep storms away from our area this week. We will have to monitor sea breeze activity, but forecast models keep that rain to our south and southeast for the week. If we manage to see some of this isolated rain move into Central Texas, the only places that could see some would be our far southeastern areas.

Some forecast models are hinting at the ridge of high-pressure weakening by late next weekend. If we manage to see weakening happening, our temperatures may cool off back closer to our normal for this time of the year and some isolated rain chances may return. Unfortunately, high pressure weakening is not guaranteed and there’s a chance we could remain in the mid-to-upper 90s into the final week of September. For now, we’ll keep a small drop in temperatures around next weekend since any sort of weakening of the ridge of high pressure will drop temperatures. If we

Tropics Update : Tropical Storm Fiona is the 6th named storm of the year and formed on Wednesday, September 14th. Fiona brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands on Saturday and is expected to bring Hurricane Conditions across portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday and reach the Dominican Republic Sunday night/Monday morning.

Heavy rains from Fiona will be possible as this storm approaches and moves through. Heading into next week, Fiona is forecast to strengthen while moving west through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. This storm may turn north and head towards Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas into the work week.

