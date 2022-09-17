New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash

The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a tree on Highway 150 near FM 1097.
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree Thursday east of New Waverly.(Photo courtesy: New Waverly FD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly.

The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a tree on Highway 150 near FM 1097.

“The child’s Father was driving and received multiple serious injuries as the truck was nearly unrecognizable after the crash,” said New Waverly District Chief and PIO Jimmy Williams.

New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS arrived to find the driver still trapped in the vehicle and good samaritans caring for the child. They quickly freed the driver and began treatment of his injuries, calling for a medical helicopter. After examination, the little girl had no apparent injuries as the seat she was in was still secured in the backseat of the destroyed truck.

DPS Troopers are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash and the driver is expected to survive his injuries.

Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was...
Fire and EMS crews credit a car seat for protecting a 2 yr old girl when the truck she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree Thursday east of New Waverly.(Photo credit: New Waverly FD)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Baylor running back Richard Reese (29 rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Southwest Airlines is locked in an air fare battle with longtime carrier Hawaiian Air.
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
fastcast game day baylor football college saturday pedestrian bridge
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast