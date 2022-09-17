Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of...
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say three people are dead after two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Denver.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

‘The National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.

Longmont is about 30 miles north of Denver.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman's body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
Baylor running back Richard Reese (29 rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor overcomes slow start to win convincingly over Texas State