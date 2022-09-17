Teenager arrested after fatal crash

The driver reportedly lost control and hit a parked vehicle.
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.(MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Norman Nyamandi in connection with an early morning rollover crash.

Police say they were called to the 3100 block of S. 3rd Street, around 2:30 Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, Nyamandi was behind the wheel when he lost control, and hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Afterwards, his vehicle rolled, and threw a female passenger out.

Officers say, that woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nyamandi is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

