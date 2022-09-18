5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard.

LVMPD said a group of people had gathered for a birthday party at a residence in the area. One person got into an argument with another and drew a gun.

Police said five people were shot. Three were critically injured but considered stable; two more were in surgery and considered critically hurt.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there is no current threat to the public or any outstanding suspects.

