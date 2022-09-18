Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60

A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.
A second person involved in the crash also has serious injuries, troopers said.(KTTC)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge.

Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford, Leobardo Barrientos-Mendez, 68, of Bryan, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky. The passenger was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The roadway was reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash

Latest News

The bus arrived before daylight outside the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.;
Second bus with migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris’ residence
Sirens generic
Harris County homecoming after-party shooting injures 3 teens
The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
fastcast statues park texas cowboy longhorn cows
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast