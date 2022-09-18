College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday.

The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store.

According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped inside and had to be rescued. They all had significant smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital to be treated. Also injured was a person was suffered burns and another person who fell.

A cat was also revived at the scene, firefighters said.

At least two apartments have significant damage.

We have a reporter on the scene to gather more details. We’ll share new information as it becomes available.

