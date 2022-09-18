WATCH: Florida drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicle

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DELAND, Flor. (KWTX) - A Florida drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle occupied by deputies on Saturday.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 when a DUI driver crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle.

According to their Facebook, The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and forced Garcia into the dashboard.

Both deputies were evaluated at the hospital with minor injuries and soreness.

Victor Arevalo,59, was arrested and charged with DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal.

Copyright 2022 WPEC via CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

