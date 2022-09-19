8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening.

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time of her death with the unborn child surviving.

Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident at the intersection of Airtex Drive and Brundage Drive where Hernandez and her boyfriend were shot.

According to police, the couple had just left the Shell Station, located at Airtex & Ella, when a white four-dor sedan with tinted windows and a paper plate, sped up beside them and fired multiple gunshots into their vehicle.

The shooters then fled the scene.

According to the surviving victim, they were not involved in any altercation with the occupant(s) of the white sedan.

KTRK reports Hernandez died the day before her baby shower in which the her baby was going to be the first grandchild and nephew of the family.

A GoFundMe has been made by the family.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Jennifer Hernandez, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or they can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All Rights Reserved