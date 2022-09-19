Another taste of fall arriving in about a week

Summer is supposed to be on it’s last legs since the autumnal equinox starts just after 8 PM Thursday. Instead of easing into pumpkin-everything season, we’re stuck in summer with high pressure staying stuck in place for about another week. As a result, near-record high temperatures are possible by the end of the week before a legitimate cold front drops temperatures early next week. Temperatures today starting out in the low-to-mid 70s will warm easily into the mid-90s with some upper 90s possible late in the day too. Humidity is still hanging around but should be low enough to keep our afternoon heat index values manageable. It’ll still feel close to 100° late this afternoon. There’s no weather changes on the horizon for the rest of the work week, and the only real weather change is an increase in temperatures. Highs should remain in the mid-90s Tuesday but will warm into the upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and potentially into the weekend too. It’s entirely possible for highs to reach 100° briefly in the afternoon, especially Thursday and Friday, when we’ll contend with some record high temperatures.

A weak cold front will attempt to sneak into our area Thursday, but we’re on the absolute tail end of the front so don’t expect any real changes in our weather outside of a marginal drop in temperatures. If we’re going to get a taste of fall weather, it’s going to come Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves through. Although this cold front could potentially bring us a notable temperature change leading into the last few days of September, the coldest air will be focused on the eastern U.S. High temperatures next week should drop from the upper 90s this weekend into the 80s and low 90s early next week. Since the cooler air is fleeting, we’re expecting highs to break back into the low 90s by the middle of next week. Morning temperatures will be much more comfortable, however, as we remain in the lower 60s for much of next week.

