Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman located the wreckage.

Sheriff’s officials say personal items found at the scene helped to identify the victims, who were both 42 years old.

Authorities say the couple were operators of a Wichita Falls construction company and the plane was registered to Chad Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino.
Temple police looking for missing teenager
A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD reaches $2.5M settlement with families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart employees
Central Texan from England reflects on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as she watches...
Central Texan from England reflects on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as she watches Queen’s funeral on television