Central Texan from England tunes in for Queen’s funeral, remembers the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation

Central Texan and England native wakes up early to watch the Queen's funeral
Central Texan and England native wakes up early to watch the Queen's funeral(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas resident and England native woke up early Monday morning to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live to pay her final respects as she remembers the day she watched the Queen’s coronation.

Doreen Ravenscroft was 9 years old when she tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. She remembers going to her aunt’s house in Yorkshire to watch it on her small TV.

Monday morning, Ravenscroft woke up around 4 a.m. to watch the Queen’s funeral service and procession.

“It was like this was my respect,” she said.

She also showed respect for the Queen she watched reign for almost 70 years by wearing black clothing while she watched the funeral on TV.

Because she could not be in England for the funeral, she lit a candle in her window.

“My cousin is in Yorkshire, and she said that so many people in the village where she lives couldn’t go to the service,” Ravenscroft said. “But, they would watch it on television, so they put a candle in the window. I did that too last night.”

She also sipped tea out of a 70-year-old cup her husband received for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

“It’s got to be used today,” she said.

From watching the Queen’s coronation to watching her be laid to rest, she said it was important to her to watch this somber, historic moment in history.

“It’s the passing of my life as well,” Ravenscroft said. “You suddenly realize that life has been going on, but you also realize that life has been passing by. That’s been nearly all my life.”

She said she watched the procession and services for the rest of the morning. While she mourns the Queen’s death with the rest of the world, she is lucky to have witnessed Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
File Photo
GOP’s election-year standing with independents at risk
College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
Man shot twice by College Station police officer Monday morning