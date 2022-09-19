Central Texan from England tunes in for Queen’s funeral, remembers the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas resident and England native woke up early Monday morning to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live to pay her final respects as she remembers the day she watched the Queen’s coronation.

Doreen Ravenscroft was 9 years old when she tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. She remembers going to her aunt’s house in Yorkshire to watch it on her small TV.

Monday morning, Ravenscroft woke up around 4 a.m. to watch the Queen’s funeral service and procession.

“It was like this was my respect,” she said.

She also showed respect for the Queen she watched reign for almost 70 years by wearing black clothing while she watched the funeral on TV.

Because she could not be in England for the funeral, she lit a candle in her window.

“My cousin is in Yorkshire, and she said that so many people in the village where she lives couldn’t go to the service,” Ravenscroft said. “But, they would watch it on television, so they put a candle in the window. I did that too last night.”

She also sipped tea out of a 70-year-old cup her husband received for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

“It’s got to be used today,” she said.

From watching the Queen’s coronation to watching her be laid to rest, she said it was important to her to watch this somber, historic moment in history.

“It’s the passing of my life as well,” Ravenscroft said. “You suddenly realize that life has been going on, but you also realize that life has been passing by. That’s been nearly all my life.”

She said she watched the procession and services for the rest of the morning. While she mourns the Queen’s death with the rest of the world, she is lucky to have witnessed Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.