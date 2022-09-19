Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials on Wednesday confirmed Specialist Michael Leonard Moore, 35, is the soldier charged in the murder of his girlfriend.

Moore is an active duty soldier assigned to the 68th Engineer Battalion on post, officials said. He joined the Army in 2019 and worked to repair pipe systems, plumbing fixtures, and other equipment.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1100 block of Wales Drive shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located the woman’s body in the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. Police said the name of the victim will be released once the family is notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Moore were involved in a domestic dispute when he shot her with a handgun, police said.

The suspect left the residence and entered Fort Hood, where he was later detained by military police.

Moore was turned over to Killeen police and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

