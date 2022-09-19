Migrants on the streets in El Paso thankful for residents

El Pasoans have been coming out in force to help people.
El Pasoans have been coming out in force to help people.(CBS Newspath)
By CBS Newspath
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) - It’s been more than a week and migrants are still on the streets of El Paso. However, the help hasn’t stopped.

Good Samaritans continued to show up and bring necessary items, such as, food, water, clothes, diapers, among other items.

“I believe that everyone of us has been there, where we’ve been in difficult moments, and not everyone will give you a hand, not everyone is going to give you a plate of food,” said Dolores Ruiz.

El Pasoans have been coming out in force to help people.

“Oh it’s very important, you know, we’re just trying to make their life a little more pleasant even if it’s just for a little moment,” said Robert Alvarez, member of Abundant Church.

It’s been more than a week since El Paso started seeing thousands of migrants fleeced by border patrol into the borderland.

Politics aside, El Pasoans want to make sure migrants are alright.

“ It’s incredible the magnitude of help we’ve received, people have treated us so well, wow, I never thought to receive so much support,” said Johnny Enrique.

For Jessica Ramirez, she tells me, her journey from Venezuela was long and hard, but is grateful to celebrate her birthday on American soil.

“It’s been one of the best birthday gift to be here,” said Ramirez.

That’s not the only gift she received. Today her brother in-law was released and they were able to be reunited, and they’re still waiting for her husband.

“I feel good to be here, after six days being held by immigration, but the the family is all together, and we’re on our way to our next destination,” said Juan Vidal, Ramirez’ Brother in-Law.

The migrant crisis has made the news nation wide, and it prompted a family to drive three hours to come and drop off water.

Some El Pasoans have been out since early morning helping out migrants.

“It’s really important to feed them and let them know that El Paso cares,” said Bobby Garcia, member of Grace Christian Center.

Copyright 2022 KDBC via CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash

Latest News

It’s been more than a week since El Paso started seeing thousands of migrants fleeced by border...
Migrants Thankful for El Pasoans
City of Texas
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Both deputies were evaluated at the hospital with minor injuries and soreness.
WATCH: Florida drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicle