Migrants on the streets in El Paso thankful for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) - It’s been more than a week and migrants are still on the streets of El Paso. However, the help hasn’t stopped.

Good Samaritans continued to show up and bring necessary items, such as, food, water, clothes, diapers, among other items.

“I believe that everyone of us has been there, where we’ve been in difficult moments, and not everyone will give you a hand, not everyone is going to give you a plate of food,” said Dolores Ruiz.

El Pasoans have been coming out in force to help people.

“Oh it’s very important, you know, we’re just trying to make their life a little more pleasant even if it’s just for a little moment,” said Robert Alvarez, member of Abundant Church.

It’s been more than a week since El Paso started seeing thousands of migrants fleeced by border patrol into the borderland.

Politics aside, El Pasoans want to make sure migrants are alright.

“ It’s incredible the magnitude of help we’ve received, people have treated us so well, wow, I never thought to receive so much support,” said Johnny Enrique.

For Jessica Ramirez, she tells me, her journey from Venezuela was long and hard, but is grateful to celebrate her birthday on American soil.

“It’s been one of the best birthday gift to be here,” said Ramirez.

That’s not the only gift she received. Today her brother in-law was released and they were able to be reunited, and they’re still waiting for her husband.

“I feel good to be here, after six days being held by immigration, but the the family is all together, and we’re on our way to our next destination,” said Juan Vidal, Ramirez’ Brother in-Law.

The migrant crisis has made the news nation wide, and it prompted a family to drive three hours to come and drop off water.

Some El Pasoans have been out since early morning helping out migrants.

“It’s really important to feed them and let them know that El Paso cares,” said Bobby Garcia, member of Grace Christian Center.

Copyright 2022 KDBC via CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.