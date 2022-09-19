North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment.

“They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.

That’s where the Fincher and the Gatesville-based nonprofit North Fort Hood Ministry stepped in to make the soldiers feel more noticed.

“They’re training and doing these exercises that are dangerous, intense and sometimes even hazardous and they do need a break,” Fincher, who is the coordinator for the organization, said.

The nonprofit is a coalition of faith-based and service organizations in Gatesville. North Fort Hood Ministry hosts events to either bring soldiers out into the community or bring the community to them inside the base.

Sunday night, the organization brought the fun inside the base with a free concert by the Cody Hibbert Band. Soldiers also received complimentary hamburgers and sausage wraps, something soldiers might not even know about.

New York-native Irshad Khan arrived at the North Fort Hood on Sunday, just hours before the event began.

“The only connection you really have when you’re on the base is talking to your family on the phone,” said Khan, who is a 91 Bravo Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. “Yes it may be a little hard at first, but we’re soldiers, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Even though they might not get that physical connection with their loved ones, soldiers like Khan say events like this help bring a sense of home to the base.

“The civilians are offering me food and water. Army people are approaching me and asking me like where are you coming from,” he said. “They make you feel really comfortable and I like that.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.