Officer involved shooting reported in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department reported an officer involved shooting on the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time but they ask that everyone avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. KBTX crews are at the scene and will provide information as it becomes available.

