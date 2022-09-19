Officer involved shooting reported in south College Station

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.(KBTX)
By Julia Potts
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department reported an officer involved shooting on the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time but they ask that everyone avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. KBTX crews are at the scene and will provide information as it becomes available.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla: Texas Latinos still honor the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tejano Music’
Active police investigation in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen.
Heavy police presence at scene of active investigation at Killeen residence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson...
Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, prominent Trump ally, weighing U.S. Senate run in 2026
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride...
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows