Police in Central Texas looking for burglars who struck Exxon gas station, stole ATM money

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police say three burglars broke into an Exxon gas station and stole money from an ATM inside.

The burglary happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A Groesbeck Police Department officer responded to the Exxon convenience store located in the 200 block of North Ellis Street to investigate a report of a damaged door.

The officer arrived at the scene and observed the front glass door had been shattered.

The officer checked the interior and determined the building had been burglarized and the ATM targeted.

Security video revealed there were three suspects who entered the building, and left the building with money stolen from the ATM.

The suspects were last seen running northwest through the convenience store parking lot.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.