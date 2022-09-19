Selena Quintanilla: Texas Latinos still honor the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tejano Music’

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla(MGN Image)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena Quintanilla’s legacy is still celebrated in the Latino communities throughout Texas and the Southwest.

Quintanilla was born April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas to Abraham Quintanilla and Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla.

Abraham Quintanilla, was a former musician who would later manage and produce his family’s group, Selena Y Los Dinos, a band that included Selena and her brother and sister.

Selena grew up speaking English, but was taught to sing in Spanish so she could resonate with the Latino community. She would later learn to speak the language.

Quintanilla made her recording debut in the 1980s, going on to become an award-winning recording artist in the Latin music scene with albums like Amor Prohibido and Selena Live.

In 1995, she was murdered by the founder of her fan club , Yolanda Salizar.

Her last album, Dreaming of You, was released posthumously in 1995 and rocketed to the top of the pop charts.

Selena

It was in 1997 when Selena was immortalized and her legacy as a pop culture icon cemented with the release of the hit movie “Selena,” a biopic starring Jennifer Lopez in her breakout role as the singer.

Selena released 1997
Selena released 1997(MGN)

The film detailed the rise of the Tejano music star and her untimely death at the age of 23.

Her father who served as executive producer of the movie.

“At the time of her death, Selena was already a cultural icon and widely beloved role model. Adolescent years spent nursing her musical talent resulted in hit songs, hundreds of thousands of album sales, crossover success, and a Grammy win, all before she turned 23. And 20 years after her death and the film’s subsequent release, the singer’s legacy has only grown stronger, bolstered by numerous pop-cultural markers that have popped up within the last few years,” states a Vanity Fair article.

Selena: The Series

“Selena: The Series” premiered Dec. 4, 2020 by the streaming giant Netflix with actress Cristian Serratos starred as Quintanilla.

The Netflix series was is produced by Campanario Entertainment with Selena’s father (Abraham) and sister (Suzette), from a screenplay by Moisés Zamora for Netflix.

The series tells the life of Selena in a two-part series that involved the family and one the family authorized.

“Selena: The Series’s affections are obvious, but by not probing deeper into Selena herself it fails to capture the woman behind the legacy, settling for just-another-retelling of the charismatic star’s life instead of something more,” said critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Selena the Series
Selena the Series(MGN)

Texas Legacy

After her death, Selena’s own life-size bronze statue monument in Corpus Christi was unveiled in 1997. The monument is known as “Mirador de la Flor.”

In 1995 after her death, Texas Governor George W. Bush declared April 16 as Selena Day in Texas.

Bush stated Selena represented “the essence of south Texas culture,” and was identified as the girl from Corpus Christi who achieved international stardom but never forgot where she came from.

The impact of Quintanilla also went into fashion and makeup since the singer was known for her fashion outfits. The family would collaborate with MAC, a makeup company, with a collection of her favorite items and inspired by the singer.

Selena Quintanilla Collection from MAC
Selena Quintanilla Collection from MAC(MGN)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

College Station police reported an officer involved shooting Monday morning.
Officer involved shooting reported in south College Station
Active police investigation in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen.
Heavy police presence at scene of active investigation at Killeen residence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson...
Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, prominent Trump ally, weighing U.S. Senate run in 2026
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride...
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows