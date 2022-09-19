Selena Quintanilla: Texas Latinos still honor the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tejano Music’

(KWTX) - Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena Quintanilla’s legacy is still celebrated in the Latino communities throughout Texas and the Southwest.

Quintanilla was born April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas to Abraham Quintanilla and Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla.

Abraham Quintanilla, was a former musician who would later manage and produce his family’s group, Selena Y Los Dinos, a band that included Selena and her brother and sister.

Selena grew up speaking English, but was taught to sing in Spanish so she could resonate with the Latino community. She would later learn to speak the language.

Quintanilla made her recording debut in the 1980s, going on to become an award-winning recording artist in the Latin music scene with albums like Amor Prohibido and Selena Live.

In 1995, she was murdered by the founder of her fan club , Yolanda Salizar.

Her last album, Dreaming of You, was released posthumously in 1995 and rocketed to the top of the pop charts.

Selena

It was in 1997 when Selena was immortalized and her legacy as a pop culture icon cemented with the release of the hit movie “Selena,” a biopic starring Jennifer Lopez in her breakout role as the singer.

Selena released 1997 (MGN)

The film detailed the rise of the Tejano music star and her untimely death at the age of 23.

Her father who served as executive producer of the movie.

“At the time of her death, Selena was already a cultural icon and widely beloved role model. Adolescent years spent nursing her musical talent resulted in hit songs, hundreds of thousands of album sales, crossover success, and a Grammy win, all before she turned 23. And 20 years after her death and the film’s subsequent release, the singer’s legacy has only grown stronger, bolstered by numerous pop-cultural markers that have popped up within the last few years,” states a Vanity Fair article.

Selena: The Series

“Selena: The Series” premiered Dec. 4, 2020 by the streaming giant Netflix with actress Cristian Serratos starred as Quintanilla.

The Netflix series was is produced by Campanario Entertainment with Selena’s father (Abraham) and sister (Suzette), from a screenplay by Moisés Zamora for Netflix.

The series tells the life of Selena in a two-part series that involved the family and one the family authorized.

“Selena: The Series’s affections are obvious, but by not probing deeper into Selena herself it fails to capture the woman behind the legacy, settling for just-another-retelling of the charismatic star’s life instead of something more,” said critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Selena the Series (MGN)

Texas Legacy

After her death, Selena’s own life-size bronze statue monument in Corpus Christi was unveiled in 1997. The monument is known as “Mirador de la Flor.”

In 1995 after her death, Texas Governor George W. Bush declared April 16 as Selena Day in Texas.

Bush stated Selena represented “the essence of south Texas culture,” and was identified as the girl from Corpus Christi who achieved international stardom but never forgot where she came from.

The impact of Quintanilla also went into fashion and makeup since the singer was known for her fashion outfits. The family would collaborate with MAC, a makeup company, with a collection of her favorite items and inspired by the singer.

Selena Quintanilla Collection from MAC (MGN)

