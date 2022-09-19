Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Tuesday announced an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Hood is in custody for the murder of a 34-year-old woman.

Neither the soldier nor the victim were identified by police, but a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX suspect is stationed on post at Fort Hood.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1100 block of Wales Drive shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located the woman’s body in the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Police said the name of the victim will be released once the family is notified.

“We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public,” police said in a news release.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at Bell County Crime Stoppers.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

