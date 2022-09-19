Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail on Sept. 17.

They learned a person called 911 to report she found a young man in her daughter’s room and that her nephew, later identified as Hines, shot the young man, later identified as Mobley.

The teenager sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead on the driveway, deputies said.

During the shooting, a neighbor’s home across the street was struck multiple times by gunfire that penetrated the residence, but did not injure anyone, the sheriff’s office said.

Hines is charged with murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

