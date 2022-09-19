Triple digit heat possible this week!

Fall officially starts on Thursday, but late summer heat is going to be the big story all week long! High pressure will dominate our weather throughout the week, and that will lead to high temperatures in the upper 90s most of the week. The hottest days of the week will arrive on Thursday and Friday, where we could see highs hit 100°! Our normal high for this time of year is around 90°, so we will see highs 6-12° warmer than normal all week.

The heat will hold on for the weekend, but some changes look to roll in with our next cold front set to arrive late Sunday. There is a small chance for rain with this front, but most of us will remain rain-free. We will see a decent dip in the temperatures thanks to this front, with highs most of next week remaining in the more seasonable upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.