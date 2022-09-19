Waco police ask for help identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the thefts of several catalytic converters.

Police did not provide much information about the thefts, but shared surveillance footage on social media.

In the footage, you can see two men exit a late model sedan, take some boxes out of the rear passenger area and then put on masks to cover their faces.

One of the suspects appears to have long hair tied up in a “man bun.”

If you know who the men seen in the video are, please call Detective James (254) 750-3674 and refer to case 22-15074.

