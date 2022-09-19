Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring blows past short-handed Connally team

By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring’s win streak is still intact!

The Cougars beat a battered Connally team on the road to win the Week Four Marquee Matchup.

China Spring and Connally were both 3-0 coming into the game. The Cadets were without star quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald.

China Spring has not lost a game since December of 2020.

