Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring blows past short-handed Connally team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring’s win streak is still intact!
The Cougars beat a battered Connally team on the road to win the Week Four Marquee Matchup.
China Spring and Connally were both 3-0 coming into the game. The Cadets were without star quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald.
China Spring has not lost a game since December of 2020.
