Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring blows past short-handed Connally team

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring’s win streak is still intact!

The Cougars beat a battered Connally team on the road to win the Week Four Marquee Matchup.

China Spring and Connally were both 3-0 coming into the game. The Cadets were without star quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald.

China Spring has not lost a game since December of 2020.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.