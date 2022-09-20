Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car.

The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.

Police said a resident reported seeing a man sitting in his car in the road who appeared to be asleep and not responsive.

First responders were dispatched to the area and learned the 25-year-old man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“The victim,” police said, was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Johnson ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim will be released once his family is notified.

Police did not reveal whether investigators suspect foul play or if a gun was found inside the vehicle.

No further information was provided.

