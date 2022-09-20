Brazos River Authority holding public forum to discuss drought mitigation plan in Bell County

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A plan to maintain a stable water supply in Bell County has been years in the works, and now plans are moving forward that will eventually start the construction of a new pipeline.

The project manager with the Brazos River Authority says they will hold a public meeting Wednesday to address any questions or concerns the community may have.

The BRA wants to assure residents that this project will improve their water supply for years to come.

A growing population and drought conditions have increased concerns over water supply shortages. It is something the state has been tackling for years.

“This project has been included in the state water plan since probably about 2007,” says Brad Brunett, the project manager with the BRA.

”The growth that was projected for the southern part of bell county and other areas in that region contemplated at some point in time that we would need to move water from Belton to Stillhouse Hollow,” Brunett says.

It’s called the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project, and once complete, it will allow them to pump water directly from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake if it is needed. Stillhouse Hollow is only half the size of Lake Belton and it already distributes water to Williamson county in towns outside of our region.

“We are not going to need to run this pipeline continuously because in most years there will be adequate water supply in Stillhouse Hollow, just from the natural rainfall and runoff in the water shed,” Brunett says.

That is just one concern that people took to Facebook over, and it is one of many misconceptions they are hoping to clear up. The BRA says they do not need permission from the community to move forward but that transparency is important to them.

The Brazos River Authority says the preliminary engineering is already done, but that the design and construction process could take up to six years. They hope to have a fully functioning pipeline by the year 2030.

The public meeting will be held tomorrow from 5-7 P.M. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. There, they will talk about the purpose of the project as well as answer any questions or concerns from the community before they move forward with the rest of the project.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom

Latest News

Kent Robert Swarts pleaded guilty without the benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the...
Waco writer who pleaded guilty to possession of child porn placed on deferred probation
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder
‘I want you’: Trial of Waco man accused of killing mother of his children takes emotional turn during courtroom outburst
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Daily 4 9.20.22
We continue to track the path of Fiona, talk voter registration day and more in the Daily 4 segment