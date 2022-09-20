Degrees of Science: Planet Hunter with Dr. Jessie Christiansen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with Dr. Jessie Christiansen, who has one of the coolest job titles in all of science. She is a Planet Hunter for NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute. Dr. Christiansen is also deeply involved with promoting STEM education for underrepresented kids and minorities. On top of all of that she was named as a 2022 TED Fellow.

